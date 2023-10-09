Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh an Parker Solar Probe a’ briseadh chlàran mar an rud as luaithe a rinn daoine

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 9, 2023
Bidh an Parker Solar Probe a’ briseadh chlàran mar an rud as luaithe a rinn daoine

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest human-made object ever created, hurtling through the Solar System at a speed of 394,736 miles per hour. This milestone was reached on September 27 during the 17th loop of the mission around the Sun. The probe, designed to collect data on the Sun’s charged particles and magnetic forces, surpassed its previous record of 364,660 miles per hour achieved nearly three years ago.

To put this speed into perspective, an aircraft could circle the Earth 15 times in just one hour, or travel from New York to Los Angeles in a little over 20 seconds. Not only is the Parker Solar Probe setting speed records, but it is also approaching the Sun at a record proximity of 7.26 million kilometers, just a few respectable paces away from the Sun’s blazing surface.

The achievement of these remarkable speeds is not solely due to powerful propellants but is a result of a carefully planned trajectory. The Parker Solar Probe strategically maneuvers through the Sun’s corona by utilizing the gravitational influence of Venus to slow down its speed in a gradually diminishing spiral.

NASA’s accomplishment with the Parker Solar Probe showcases the potential when physics and curiosity come together. As the probe continues its mission, it will gather a wealth of information that will contribute to improving our understanding of the Sun’s behavior. With seven more orbits to go, we can expect to see more records shattered and further advancements in our knowledge of our closest star.

Stòr: NASA

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ lorg pailteas uisge is gualain ann an sampall asteroid, a’ toirt taic do theòiridh tùsan beatha

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan