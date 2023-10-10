Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Toll mòr ozone air a lorg thairis air Antarctica

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 10, 2023
Toll mòr ozone air a lorg thairis air Antarctica

A colossal hole in the ozone layer, measuring 26 million square kilometers, has been detected over Antarctica. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), this is one of the largest ozone holes ever recorded and it is approximately three times the size of Brazil. The findings were revealed by Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite on September 16, 2023.

The expansion of this year’s ozone hole is especially noteworthy, as it has grown to about twice the size of Antarctica itself. Scientists suspect that the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano in early 2022 may have contributed to this unusual occurrence.

The ozone layer is a protective shield in the Earth’s atmosphere, situated around 15 to 30 kilometers above the surface. It safeguards the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays emitted by the sun. Ozone, a unique oxygen molecule consisting of three atoms, absorbs the sun’s radiation and prevents it from reaching the surface.

Notably, the discovery of significant ozone holes above the Earth’s polar regions dates back to 1985. Researchers determined that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), widely used in aerosol cans, packaging materials, and refrigerators at the time, were reacting with ozone in the atmosphere, resulting in its depletion. Consequently, in 1989, the international community prohibited the use of CFCs in order to allow the ozone levels to recover gradually.

Despite these efforts, gaps in the ozone layer continue to appear above the polar regions during the winter months of each hemisphere. Cold air creates polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs) that consist of tiny ice crystals, exacerbating the already limited supply of ozone above the poles.

The recent discovery of a massive ozone hole over Antarctica highlights the ongoing challenges in preserving the ozone layer. It underscores the importance of continued research and international efforts to reduce harmful emissions and protect our planet’s atmosphere.

stòran:
- Buidheann Fànais na h-Eòrpa (ESA)
– Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite data

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ lorg pailteas uisge is gualain ann an sampall asteroid, a’ toirt taic do theòiridh tùsan beatha

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan