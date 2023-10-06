Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Chan eil dòchas sam bith ann a bhith a’ dùsgadh Lander agus Rover gealach Chandrayaan-3, tha neach-saidheans fànais ag ràdh

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 6, 2023
Chan eil dòchas sam bith ann a bhith a’ dùsgadh Lander agus Rover gealach Chandrayaan-3, tha neach-saidheans fànais ag ràdh

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

stòran:

- PTI

— ISRO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Tha Rannsachadh Ùr a’ moladh gun do thuinich daoine ann an Ameireagaidh 23,000 bliadhna air ais

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ faighinn a-mach stoirm mhòr grèine 14,300 bliadhna air ais

Oct 9, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

A’ sgrùdadh an Asteroid Apophis: Misean OSIRIS-APEX aig NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Raibeart Anndra

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Tha Rannsachadh Ùr a’ moladh gun do thuinich daoine ann an Ameireagaidh 23,000 bliadhna air ais

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ faighinn a-mach stoirm mhòr grèine 14,300 bliadhna air ais

Oct 9, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

A’ sgrùdadh an Asteroid Apophis: Misean OSIRIS-APEX aig NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Buaidh Tachartasan Cosmic air Breith Àiteachais

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan