Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Sliabh-mara Bogsa Caribbean Ionnsaich gus cnapan-starra a sheachnadh

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 24, 2023
Sliabh-mara Bogsa Caribbean Ionnsaich gus cnapan-starra a sheachnadh

Researchers have discovered that Caribbean box jellyfish, despite their small size and lack of a brain, possess the ability to learn from visual cues and avoid swimming into obstacles. This remarkable cognitive ability, known as “associative learning,” has never before been observed in animals with such a primitive nervous system.

The Caribbean box jellyfish, which measures less than a centimeter in size, typically lacks the intellectual capacity to exhibit complex behaviors. However, this study reveals that they can learn and adapt their behavior based on their surroundings.

The researchers compared the jellyfish’s performance of associative learning to that of more advanced animals, such as fruit flies and mice, which possess more developed nervous systems. Surprisingly, the jellyfish displayed a similar level of cognitive ability despite their simple neural structure.

Associative learning involves forming associations between a stimulus and a particular outcome. In this case, the jellyfish learned to associate visual cues with the presence of obstacles. By visually perceiving their surroundings, the jellyfish could then alter their swimming patterns to avoid colliding with barriers.

The discovery of this unexpected cognitive ability in Caribbean box jellyfish not only expands our understanding of their behavior but also challenges preconceived notions about the relationship between brain complexity and cognitive skills. Further research will be needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms behind this learning process in the jellyfish.

stòran:

– [Research article on Caribbean box jellyfish learning abilities]
– [Definition of associative learning]
– [Definition of neural structure]

Nota: Chaidh URLan a thoirt air falbh

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Antartaig a’ suidheachadh clàr ùr airson an deigh mara as ìsle

Sep 26, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Deigh na Mara Antartaig a’ ruighinn ìre ìosal as àirde

Sep 26, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh SpaceX a’ cur air bhog 21 saideal ùr gu orbit

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Antartaig a’ suidheachadh clàr ùr airson an deigh mara as ìsle

Sep 26, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Deigh na Mara Antartaig a’ ruighinn ìre ìosal as àirde

Sep 26, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh SpaceX a’ cur air bhog 21 saideal ùr gu orbit

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

An crìonadh mòr ann an deigh mara san Antarctica: gluasad rèim le builean fada

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan