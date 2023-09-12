Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Hummingbird neo-àbhaisteach air a lorg ann am Peru

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Hummingbird neo-àbhaisteach air a lorg ann am Peru

A never-before-documented hybrid hummingbird has been discovered in Cordillera Azul National Park in the Peruvian Andes. The bird is a result of the hybridization of two different species native to western South America: the Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird. This discovery challenges the notion that separate hummingbird species do not interbreed. The hybrid bird has a unique gold-throated coloring that is a combination of the pink throats of its parent species. Researchers speculate that hybrids like this one might contribute to the diversity of structural colors found across the hummingbird family tree.

Feathers get their base color from pigments, but hummingbird feathers are iridescent, meaning their color is determined by how light is bent and filtered as it hits the feather cells from different angles. The gold-throated color of the hybrid hummingbird is a result of the complex ways in which iridescent feather colors are determined. Mixing the complex recipes for feather color from its two parent species resulted in the unique coloring of this hybrid bird.

Hybrid hummingbirds like this one are rare and their existence raises questions about the frequency and role of hybridization in hummingbird evolution. This discovery has opened up new avenues of inquiry for researchers and provides insights into the complexity of hummingbird genetics and coloration.

stòran:

The source article from Chicago’s Field Museum is titled “Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru” and was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network, provides additional facts about hummingbirds in the Americas.

Mìneachadh:

Hybridization: The process of breeding between individuals of two different species or genetically distinct populations.

stòran:
– Article: Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru (Chicago’s Field Museum)
– Article: 14 facts about hummingbirds (The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network)

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Mar a thàinig Gluasad Gualainn Daonna agus Elbow bho Chraobh a’ Teàrnadh

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Tha fianais ùr a’ moladh gum biodh uisge ann air Exoplanet K2-18b

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh lorg iongantach a’ nochdadh seallaidhean ùra air galaxies fàinne polar

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

A’ sgrùdadh feartan inntinneach iOS 17 agus macOS Sonoma

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Còdan ath-cheannaich BGMI airson 13 Sultain: Faigh duaisean inntinneach airson Battlegrounds Mobile India

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

Acer XV242F: Monitor Gaming 540Hz ùr a ’bualadh air a’ mhargaidh

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

iPhone 15 Pro: Prìs agus ri fhaighinn

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan