Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Innleachd Nàdair: Riochdachadh eadar-mheasgte de benzoxazinoids le diofar ghnèithean lusan

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 9, 2023
Innleachd Nàdair: Riochdachadh eadar-mheasgte de benzoxazinoids le diofar ghnèithean lusan

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology have discovered that benzoxazinoids, special compounds derived from indole, are produced by various plant species in different ways. Benzoxazinoids are ecologically important because they act as defense mechanisms against herbivores and possess antimicrobial properties.

The biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in maize has been known since the 1990s, but their presence in other plant species puzzled scientists. The research team, led by Tobias Köllner, aimed to investigate whether the ability to produce benzoxazinoids evolved independently in different species.

To study this, the researchers examined two distantly related eudicot plant species: the golden dead-nettle Lamium galebodolon and the zebra plant Aphelandra squarrosa. They compared the compounds and genes expressed in these species with closely related species that do not produce benzoxazinoids. Through this approach, they identified candidate genes that may play a role in the production of these compounds.

Surprisingly, the team found that the benzoxazinoid metabolic pathway evolved independently in maize and the two species under investigation. They discovered that different enzyme classes and unrelated enzyme families of cytochrome P450 were recruited, indicating a diverse range of enzymes involved in the same reactions. This flexibility in plant metabolism highlights nature’s ability to invent different strategies for producing the same chemical compounds.

The researchers’ findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on the evolutionary history of benzoxazinoids and demonstrate the adaptability of plant metabolism. Furthermore, they hope to continue investigating the biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in additional plant families.

Source: Phys.org, Max Planck Society

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Stoirmean grèine: Bagairt air Teicneòlas Ùr-nodha agus Bun-structair

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm grèine sgriosail a dh’ fhaodadh buaidh a thoirt air sìobhaltachd an-diugh

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh heileacoptair Ingenuity Mars NASA a’ suidheachadh clàr astair ùr air 62mh itealan

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-saidheans a’ lorg pailteas uisge is gualain ann an sampall asteroid, a’ toirt taic do theòiridh tùsan beatha

Oct 12, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan