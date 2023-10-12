Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Filament de dhuslach is gas air am foillseachadh ann an ìomhaigh iongantach fo-dhearg de NGC 346

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Filament de dhuslach is gas air am foillseachadh ann an ìomhaigh iongantach fo-dhearg de NGC 346

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Beatha às deidh àite: Ag atharrachadh gu grabhataidh agus a’ briseadh chlàran

Oct 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bidh bàta-fànais Psyche aig NASA a’ tòiseachadh air misean gu Asteroid meatailt

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Buaidh Solar Eclipse air an t-sìde

Oct 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Beatha às deidh àite: Ag atharrachadh gu grabhataidh agus a’ briseadh chlàran

Oct 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh bàta-fànais Psyche aig NASA a’ tòiseachadh air misean gu Asteroid meatailt

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Buaidh Solar Eclipse air an t-sìde

Oct 14, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh bàta-fànais Psyche NASA a’ tòiseachadh air turas gu Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan