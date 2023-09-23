Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Tha breac-dhualadh gealach nach fhacas a-riamh roimhe a’ nochdadh mion-fhiosrachadh nach fhacas a-riamh mu Phòla a Deas Lunar

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 23, 2023
Tha breac-dhualadh gealach nach fhacas a-riamh roimhe a’ nochdadh mion-fhiosrachadh nach fhacas a-riamh mu Phòla a Deas Lunar

NASA has shared a captivating mosaic of the Moon, offering a never-before-seen view of the lunar South Pole. Created using images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, the mosaic provides unprecedented detail of the region, including the scenic Shackleton Crater. This crater is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain ice deposits or other frozen volatiles.

The image, titled “Moonlight Sonata,” showcases the power of the two cameras working together. The LROC captures detailed images of the lunar surface but has limitations when it comes to photographing shadowed areas that never receive direct sunlight. In contrast, ShadowCam is 200 times more light-sensitive than LROC and excels in capturing features in extremely low-light conditions.

By combining images from both instruments, analysts can create a comprehensive visual map of the Moon’s terrain and geological features, covering both the brightest and darkest areas. The mosaic particularly highlights the permanently shadowed areas within the Shackleton Crater, providing intricate details of its interior floor and walls, thanks to the imagery from ShadowCam. On the other hand, the sunlit areas in the mosaic, including the crater’s rim and flanks, are a result of imagery collected by LROC.

The Shackleton Crater holds additional significance as it is speculated to be one of the potential landing sites for NASA’s Artemis III mission in 2025. This mission aims to explore this uncharted region, which has never been visited by humans before.

The recent successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s South Pole further exemplifies the growing interest and exploration of this distinct lunar region.

stòran:
- NASA
- CNET

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

The World’s Oldest Human-Built Structure Unearthed in Africa

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Na dealbhan buannachaidh litreachaidh bho cho-fharpais Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna 2023

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Bidh deigh na mara Antartaig a’ bualadh air ìrean ìosal, a’ comharrachadh buaidh atharrachadh clìomaid

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

The World’s Oldest Human-Built Structure Unearthed in Africa

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Na dealbhan buannachaidh litreachaidh bho cho-fharpais Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna 2023

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh deigh na mara Antartaig a’ bualadh air ìrean ìosal, a’ comharrachadh buaidh atharrachadh clìomaid

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Dealbh iongantach de Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse air a’ gheàrr-liosta airson Farpais Astrophotography

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan