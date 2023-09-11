Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Astronaut air chall ann an clàr briseadh fànais airson a’ mhisean as fhaide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Astronaut air chall ann an clàr briseadh fànais airson a’ mhisean as fhaide

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has broken the record for the longest duration mission by a U.S. astronaut after being stranded in space. Rubio was scheduled to return to Earth six months after launching to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2022. However, a malfunction during his return ride left him stuck in low Earth orbit, extending his stay to over a year. On Monday, Rubio surpassed the previous record of 355 days set by Mark Vande Hei in 2022. He is set to return to Earth no earlier than September 27, marking a total of 371 days in Earth orbit. This achievement also makes him one of only six people to spend a year in space.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Rubio highlighted the significance of his extended time in space. He emphasized the importance of understanding how the human body adapts and endures in order to optimize performance during future space exploration missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. Rubio’s journey to the ISS was unique as he became the first U.S. astronaut to ride on a Russian Soyuz rocket since April 2021. This was part of a seat-swap agreement between NASA and Roscosmos.

The incident that left Rubio stranded involved a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft. Alongside Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were also affected. The leak rendered the spacecraft unfit for their return to Earth, resulting in an extension of their stay on the ISS for another six months. They are set to return to Earth later this month.

Rubio’s unexpected and prolonged mission provides valuable insights into the endurance of the human body in space. It builds knowledge that will contribute to the future success of deep space exploration missions. For more updates on spaceflight, follow Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Mar a thàinig Gluasad Gualainn Daonna agus Elbow bho Chraobh a’ Teàrnadh

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Tha fianais ùr a’ moladh gum biodh uisge ann air Exoplanet K2-18b

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh lorg iongantach a’ nochdadh seallaidhean ùra air galaxies fàinne polar

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

Bidh Xbox a’ nochdadh rianadair gun uèir ùr Astral Purple

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Bidh Apple a’ toirt a-steach Sreath iPhone 15 le Cìsean USB-C agus Apple Watch ùr

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Turas a-steach don Ultra Deep: Tha an ath-chluich aig Ember Sword a’ gealltainn eòlas bogaidh RPG

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Panerai a’ toirt a-steach cead-siubhail didseatach stèidhichte air NFT airson uaireadairean

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan