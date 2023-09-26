Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh an OSIRIS-REx Capsule a’ ruighinn Houston

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Bidh an OSIRIS-REx Capsule a’ ruighinn Houston

The first U.S. asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The sample, which was delivered to Earth on September 24th, will be stored and distributed to scientists for analysis.

The sample was transported to Houston aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft and landed at Ellington Field. It was then transferred to NASA Johnson for further processing.

At Johnson, the team will work in a dedicated clean room designed specifically for the Bennu samples. This clean room includes custom glove boxes that will house the sample canister containing the TAGSAM head. The TAGSAM head was used to collect rocks and dust from the surface of asteroid Bennu on October 20, 2020.

The scientists and technicians will follow a carefully planned process to remove the sample from the TAGSAM. They will place the canister in the glove box and then disassemble it to access the TAGSAM head. The head is expected to contain the majority of the sample, and every piece of hardware and asteroid dust found outside of it will be cataloged and stored.

Once the initial disassembly is complete, researchers will analyze the asteroid dust to gain insights into its chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics. This analysis will provide valuable information about the rock types present in the bulk sample.

NASA plans to share the initial findings and images of the sample in a live broadcast on October 11th, allowing the public and scientists worldwide to get a glimpse of this historic moment.

stòran:
Ionad Itealaich Space Goddard NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

NASA a’ cur dheth misean Psyche Asteroid gus ùrachadh a dhèanamh air rèiteachadh Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Tha Lorg Fosail Turtar Àrsaidh Mara a’ toirt sealladh dhuinn air Eachdraidh mean-fhàs

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

A’ tuigsinn briosgaidean agus poileasaidhean prìobhaideachd

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

NASA a’ cur dheth misean Psyche Asteroid gus ùrachadh a dhèanamh air rèiteachadh Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha Lorg Fosail Turtar Àrsaidh Mara a’ toirt sealladh dhuinn air Eachdraidh mean-fhàs

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

A’ tuigsinn briosgaidean agus poileasaidhean prìobhaideachd

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh tuiltean aibhne àrsaidh ann an raon gangetic a’ toirt sealladh air sàr-thuiltean san àm ri teachd

Sep 29, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan