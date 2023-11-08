Bidh Lucy Spacecraft a’ faighinn a-mach fios nach fhacas riamh roimhe saideal Binary Satellite Orbiting Asteroid

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has once again astounded scientists with its latest discovery during its first encounter with an asteroid on November 1, 2023. The mission team has found that the satellite of asteroid Dinkinesh is a contact binary, made up of two smaller objects that are touching each other. This astonishing finding marks the first time a contact binary has been observed orbiting another asteroid.

The initial images received after Lucy’s flyby of Dinkinesh revealed that the two lobes of the contact binary are arranged one behind the other from the spacecraft’s point of view. However, it was the additional images captured during the close approach that unveiled the true nature of this object, unveiling a contact binary.

Contact binaries are structures that consist of two separate objects in contact with each other. In this case, the contact binary satellite of asteroid Dinkinesh captures the attention of scientists because it orbits around its primary body, the asteroid itself.

Although contact binaries are not uncommon in the solar system, observing them up-close has proven to be a rare occurrence. Furthermore, witnessing one orbiting another asteroid is an unprecedented observation, opening up new avenues of research and understanding of celestial bodies.

The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, a collection of enigmatic space rocks that have been trapped in Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun for billions of years. These asteroids are of particular interest to scientists as they hold vital clues to unravel the mysteries surrounding the formation of our solar system.

Asteroid Dinkinesh and its contact binary satellite are merely the beginning of Lucy’s ambitious journey to investigate a total of 11 asteroids over the span of 12 years. As of now, the spacecraft is on its way back towards Earth and is scheduled for a gravity assist in December 2024. This close flyby will slingshot Lucy back through the main asteroid belt, enabling it to observe another asteroid named Donaldjohanson in 2025 before finally reaching the Jupiter Trojan asteroids in 2027.

FAQ:

Q: What is a contact binary?

A: A contact binary is a structure consisting of two separate objects in contact with each other in space.

Q: What is the primary mission of the Lucy spacecraft?

A: The Lucy spacecraft’s main objective is to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which were gravitationally trapped in Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun and hold crucial clues about the formation of our solar system.