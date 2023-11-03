NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Makes Groundbreaking Discovery During Asteroid Flyby

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone during its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. Originally anticipated to encounter a single asteroid, Lucy astonished scientists by revealing that Dinkinesh is actually composed of two tiny space rocks orbiting each other. This unexpected revelation marks a truly unique event in space exploration.

During the flyby, Lucy captured and transmitted images back to Earth, allowing scientists to observe the binary nature of Dinkinesh. The larger body of the asteroid measures approximately 0.5 miles (790 m) across, while the smaller companion rock measures about 0.15 miles (220 m) in size, as estimated from preliminary analysis of the images.

Contrary to popular belief, this discovery did not take NASA scientists by surprise. The Lucy team had long suspected Dinkinesh to be a binary unit, based on readings from the spacecraft’s instruments that indicated changes in brightness over time. The images received from Lucy’s flyby have now confirmed these suspicions and solidified our understanding of Dinkinesh’s composition.

In addition to unraveling the asteroid’s true nature, this flyby also served as an in-flight test for Lucy’s capabilities. Scientists focused on evaluating the terminal tracking system, which enables the spacecraft to autonomously track an asteroid while traveling at speeds of up to 10,000 mph. Despite the unexpected binary nature of Dinkinesh, the terminal tracking system performed flawlessly, demonstrating its effectiveness even in challenging scenarios.

Over the next week, the Lucy team will meticulously analyze the data gathered during the flyby. This comprehensive evaluation will provide insights into the spacecraft’s behavior throughout the encounter and will help prepare for future close-up investigations of the main belt asteroid Donaldjohanson, scheduled for 2025.

NASA’s Lucy mission continues to push boundaries and uncover new secrets of our solar system. Each new discovery brings us closer to understanding the complexity and diversity of celestial bodies that populate our cosmic neighborhood.

