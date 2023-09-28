Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Ìomhaigh inntinneach de Sombrero Galaxy air a ghlacadh le teileasgop Hubble

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Ìomhaigh inntinneach de Sombrero Galaxy air a ghlacadh le teileasgop Hubble

NASA’s Hubble Telescope has once again amazed us with its incredible capabilities by capturing a stunning image of the Sombrero Galaxy, located over 28 million light-years away from Earth. The image, shared by NASA on Instagram, displays the galaxy in various hues of blue, green, orange, and red.

The Sombrero Galaxy, with a diameter of 50,000 light-years, is half the size of our own Milky Way galaxy. Experts believe that a massive black hole may be present at its center, potentially surpassing the mass of our Sun. The image reveals the red edges, yellow-green rings, and light blue center of the galaxy, with stars and other galaxies scattered across the frame.

The Hubble Telescope, named after renowned astronomer Edwin Hubble, has been orbiting Earth since its launch in 1990. It has been instrumental in tracing the evolution and formation of galaxies, detecting supermassive black holes within galaxies, and mapping the presence of dark matter in the universe. Through advancements and additions of new instruments, Hubble has made over 1.5 million observations.

The image of the Sombrero Galaxy was captured by a collaboration between the Hubble Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. While Hubble focused on visible light, resulting in the mesmerizing colors in the image, Spitzer contributed by capturing the different hues.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our understanding of outer space, providing us with extraordinary images that showcase the wonders of the universe.

Sources: NASA, Instagram

By Gabriel Botha

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Bidh misean Aditya-L1 na h-Innseachan a’ ruighinn orbit seasmhach timcheall na grèine

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Briseadh lorgaidh Neutrino stèidhichte air uisge ann an Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Na h-eadar-dhealachaidhean iongantach ann an Galaxies Tràth air am foillseachadh le Teileasgop Space James Webb

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Bidh misean Aditya-L1 na h-Innseachan a’ ruighinn orbit seasmhach timcheall na grèine

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Briseadh lorgaidh Neutrino stèidhichte air uisge ann an Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Na h-eadar-dhealachaidhean iongantach ann an Galaxies Tràth air am foillseachadh le Teileasgop Space James Webb

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Leabaidh is Bracaist air Chuspair Reul-eòlais a’ dùnadh às deidh 20 bliadhna de bhith a’ tabhann turas timcheall na cruinne dha aoighean

Oct 1, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan