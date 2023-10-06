Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

NASA gus sampall a nochdadh bho Asteroid Bennu air a chruinneachadh le bàta-fànais OSIRIS-REx

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 6, 2023
NASA gus sampall a nochdadh bho Asteroid Bennu air a chruinneachadh le bàta-fànais OSIRIS-REx

NASA is set to provide the public with a glimpse of the asteroid sample brought back to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. A livestream of the reveal will take place at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11. The capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid “Bennu” landed at a Department of Defense training site in the Utah desert on September 24. Since then, scientists have been conducting initial analyses of the sample.

OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained its sample from Bennu in 2020 and spent the following year and a half observing the asteroid from above. In May 2021, it began its journey back to Earth. Upon its arrival last month, the canister was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to be opened.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is still in space and is now en route to an asteroid called Apophis, under a new mission name, OSIRIS-APEX.

Asteroid Bennu is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, and its materials could provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The mission has exceeded expectations by capturing more material than anticipated. Christopher Sneadr, NASA’s deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement about the abundance of material, stating that “the very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it.”

The livestream event will offer further information about the findings from the captured material thus far, bringing us closer to uncovering the secrets held within the asteroid.

stòran:
- Ionad Fànais Johnson aig NASA

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Tha Elon Musk an dùil Mars a thoirt air tìr ann an trì gu ceithir bliadhna, a’ nochdadh dòchas mu shoirbheachas cur air bhog bàta-starra

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

A’ cuimhneachadh Iain Finnerty: Sealladh air Saoghal Atharraichte An Garda Siochana

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Dh’ fhaodadh lorgan-coise fosail daonna ann am New Mexico a bhith mar fhianais as sine de dhaoine ann an Ameireagaidh

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Tha Elon Musk an dùil Mars a thoirt air tìr ann an trì gu ceithir bliadhna, a’ nochdadh dòchas mu shoirbheachas cur air bhog bàta-starra

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

A’ cuimhneachadh Iain Finnerty: Sealladh air Saoghal Atharraichte An Garda Siochana

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Dh’ fhaodadh lorgan-coise fosail daonna ann am New Mexico a bhith mar fhianais as sine de dhaoine ann an Ameireagaidh

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Cearcallan craoibhe Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh stoirm mhòr grèine 14,300 bliadhna air ais

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan