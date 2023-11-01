Misean ùr SpaceX air a shuidheachadh gus teicneòlas ùr-nodha agus solarachaidhean a lìbhrigeadh don Stèisean Fànais Eadar-nàiseanta

NASA and SpaceX have announced their plans to launch the 29th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 7, 2022. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:16 p.m. EST. The launch will be streamed live on NASA Television, YouTube, and the agency’s website.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying a payload of new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment, will make its way to the ISS. Among the cargo is NASA’s AWE (Atmospheric Waves Experiment), which will study atmospheric gravity waves to gain a deeper understanding of energy flow through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space.

Another crucial component of the mission is NASA’s ILLUMA-T (Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low-Earth-Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal). This technology aims to test high data rate laser communications from the space station to Earth using the agency’s LCRD (Laser Communications Relay Demonstration). With ILLUMA-T and LCRD working together, NASA will establish its first two-way, end-to-end laser communications relay system.

The Dragon spacecraft is anticipated to dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the ISS’s Harmony module on November 9 at approximately 12 p.m. EST. It will stay attached to the space station for about a month before returning to Earth, bringing back research and return cargo, which will splash down off the coast of Florida.

For those interested in following the mission, NASA provides multiple ways to watch and engage. Live launch coverage will be available on NASA Television, and the agency’s website will provide live streaming and blog updates during the countdown milestones. Social media enthusiasts can join in using the hashtags #Dragon and #CRS29 and by following NASA, NASAKennedy, ISS, and ISS National Lab on various platforms.

Source: NASA.gov