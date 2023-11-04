Ag ath-nuadhachadh sgrùdadh fànais: Cumhachd siostam gluasad dealain adhartach (AEPS)

NASA and aerospace company Aerojet Rocketdyne recently achieved a significant milestone in space exploration. The Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) has successfully passed qualification tests, solidifying its position as the most powerful electric propulsion thruster currently in production.

AEPS utilizes ionized xenon gas as propellant, providing a distinct advantage over traditional chemical propulsion. With a capacity of 12 kilowatts, AEPS has the potential to power over 1,330 LED light bulbs. This increased power capability opens up boundless possibilities for future space missions, allowing spacecraft to travel farther and faster.

One remarkable aspect of AEPS is how it differs from conventional propulsion systems. Instead of relying on the immediate energy of liquid propellants, AEPS employs ion propulsion, resulting in a distinct blue exhaust plume. Though it may not offer immediate bursts of energy, the system offers significantly longer durations and increased efficiency, making it perfect for extended space missions.

NASA’s upcoming Gateway space station is set to benefit from the integration of AEPS. Three AEPS thrusters will be mounted on the station’s Power and Propulsion Element, enabling the station to maintain its orbit around the Moon, establish high-rate communications with Earth, and power the entire outpost. Scheduled for launch in 2025, Gateway will play a vital role in NASA’s Artemis missions to the lunar south pole.

While AEPS is currently tailored for Gateway’s specific requirements, its versatility suggests potential applications for deep space missions in the future. It’s important to note that AEPS represents a significant leap forward in electric propulsion technology, but it is not the sole option available. Nuclear electric propulsion (NEP), which utilizes a nuclear reactor to generate thrust, provides an alternative to solar-powered systems like AEPS.

NASA has a track record of utilizing electric propulsion in deep space missions, with the Dawn mission to Ceres and Vesta being the first to employ an ion propulsion system. More recently, the Psyche mission, launched in October 2021, utilizes solar electric propulsion for its journey to investigate asteroid 16 Psyche, covering a staggering distance of 3.6 billion kilometers.

The successful qualification of AEPS brings renewed optimism for the future of electric propulsion systems. As advancements in technology continue, solutions like AEPS hold the potential to propel humanity further into the cosmos, unlocking new scientific frontiers and paving the way for extraordinary discoveries.

How does the Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) work?

AEPS utilizes ionized xenon gas as propellant, which is accelerated through an electric field to generate thrust. This ion propulsion method provides greater efficiency and longer durations compared to traditional chemical propulsion.

What is the purpose of AEPS in NASA’s Gateway space station?

AEPS will be mounted on Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element to assist in maintaining the station’s orbit around the Moon, establishing communications with Earth, and providing power for the entire outpost.

When will NASA’s Gateway space station be launched?

The launch of Gateway is expected in 2025. It will serve as a crucial part of NASA’s Artemis missions to the lunar south pole.

What other electric propulsion technologies are available?

In addition to solar electric propulsion systems like AEPS, nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) is an alternative that uses a nuclear reactor to generate thrust. Both options have unique benefits and applications in space exploration.

Has electric propulsion been used in previous deep space missions?

Yes, NASA’s Dawn mission to Ceres and Vesta was the first to utilize an ion propulsion system. The Psyche mission, launched in 2021, also employs solar electric propulsion for its journey to asteroid 16 Psyche.