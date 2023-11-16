Innealan Bathar-bog Ùr air an leasachadh gus sgrùdadh a dhèanamh air buaidh einnseanan rocaid air uachdar Lunar

NASA researchers have recently developed advanced software tools to simulate the effects of rocket engines on the lunar surface. As part of the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon, newer and larger landers equipped with more powerful engines are being planned. The increased size and power of these engines pose significant risks during landing and liftoff.

The rocket engines generate supersonic plumes of hot gas that can kick up dust and potentially eject rocks or debris from the lunar surface. This raises concerns about obstructed vision for astronauts, interference with navigation and scientific instruments, and potential damage to the lander itself.

Additionally, the high-speed plumes can erode the surface under the lander, potentially causing cratering and posing risks to the stability of the lander and the astronauts on board. To better understand these plume-surface interactions (PSI), NASA researchers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have developed new software tools.

These tools allow researchers to predict PSI environments for NASA projects, including the Human Landing System and future Mars landers. Specifically, the Gas Granular Flow Solver (Loci/GGFS) model is a high-fidelity tool that can simulate gas-particle interactions and predict regolith cratering and ejection of particles surrounding the lander.

By varying the model fidelity, researchers can determine the best approach to meet simulation and time requirements for each project. However, high-fidelity PSI models are computationally intensive, requiring meshes with over 200 million cells and generating terabytes of data.

The simulations were run using the Pleiades supercomputer at NASA’s Advanced Supercomputing facility. While Pleiades is considered an older system, it still ranks as one of the most powerful computers. The software tools are designed to grow in fidelity as NASA’s computing capacities increase.

With these new software tools, NASA aims to better understand and mitigate the potential hazards associated with rocket engines on the lunar surface. By predicting and studying PSI environments, the space agency can ensure the safety and success of upcoming Artemis missions.

