Compounds MXene agus MBene: Glacadh Carbon dà-ogsaid roghnach

MXene and MBene compounds, which are two-dimensional materials just a few atoms thick, have the potential to play a significant role in combating the effects of global warming. These compounds have a large surface area, making them capable of effectively absorbing carbon dioxide molecules from the atmosphere. By safely sequestering carbon dioxide, MXenes and MBenes could potentially help reduce the harmful impacts of climate change.

In a recent study published in the journal Chem, Professor Mihri Ozkan, along with her co-authors, explores the potential of MXenes and MBenes in carbon capture technologies. These two-dimensional materials can be engineered to selectively capture carbon dioxide. Their high selectivity can be attributed to a process known as interlayer distance engineering. Additionally, MXenes and MBenes are mechanically stable and maintain their structural integrity even after multiple cycles of carbon capture and release.

With the continuous increase in human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, carbon capture technologies have become a top priority. Rising global temperatures due to these emissions lead to severe weather events, drought, crop failures, migration, and political instability. To mitigate these effects, urgent action is required to reduce carbon emissions.

Scholars at Drexel University discovered MXenes and MBenes in the early 2010s. MXene is an inorganic compound consisting of atomically thin layers of transition metal carbides, nitrides, or carbonitrides. MBenes, on the other hand, are dimensional transition metal borides made from boron. These compounds can be produced through chemical etching techniques and possess crystalline lattices with repeating orthorhombic and hexagonal structures.

Although MXenes and MBenes offer promising potential for carbon capture devices, there are still technical challenges that need to be addressed. Scientists must find solutions to synthesis-related challenges in large-volume production, such as non-uniform mixing, temperature gradients, and heat transfer issues. However, these obstacles can be overcome through scaling up wet etching methods or developing new ones.

The use of MXenes and MBenes in combination with existing carbon capture technologies, such as those developed by Climework AS, has the potential to significantly reduce carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. These compounds can aid in the safe and long-term storage of carbon dioxide, contributing to efforts to combat climate change.

stòran:

Mihrimah Ozkan et al, Curbing pollutant CO2 by using two-dimensional MXenes and MBenes, Chem (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2023.09.001

Oilthigh California - Taobh na h-Aibhne

Phys.org