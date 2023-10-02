Bidh Teileasgop Fànais James Webb a’ nochdadh tricead galaxies diosc anns a ’Chruinne Tràth

An international team of researchers, including scientists from The University of Manchester and the University of Victoria, has made a groundbreaking discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope. Their research has revealed that galaxies resembling our own Milky Way are dominant throughout the universe and are much more common than previously believed. The team’s findings challenge existing theories about the formation and evolution of galaxies.

Published in The Astrophysical Journal, the peer-reviewed study indicates that disk galaxies, which were previously thought to be rare in the early universe, are actually 10 times more prevalent during this time period. It was long believed that these newly formed galaxies did not possess any discernible structures like spiral arms, bars, or rings until at least six billion years after the Big Bang. However, the new research suggests that these features could have emerged as early as 3.7 billion years after the birth of the universe.

The study, which classified close to 4,000 galaxies from the early universe, categorized them based on shape and structure. The team found that the sample set consisted of disk galaxies, point sources, and spheroids. Galaxies in the latter group showed signs of mergers with other galaxies and bursts of star formation, indicating a structured nature.

The discovery challenges existing theories about galaxy formation and evolution over the past 10 billion years. Christopher Conselice, an astronomy professor at The University of Manchester and co-author of the study, stated that astronomers must now reconsider their understanding of the early development of galaxies.

Lead author Leonardo Ferreira from the University of Victoria highlighted the significance of the James Webb Space Telescope in this research, stating that its ability to find so many disk galaxies in the early universe demonstrates the instrument’s power and indicates that galaxy structures formed much earlier than previously believed.

This groundbreaking study paves the way for new ideas and theories about the evolution of galaxies throughout the history of the universe.

