An lorg o chionn ghoirid air dà mheteorites ann an Afraga a Deas

Meteorites, fragments of rock that have fallen from space to Earth, have long been a source of fascination for people worldwide. They provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the existence of organic life. South Africa, in particular, has a rich history of meteorite discoveries.

In late 2021, a farmer in the Northern Cape province of South Africa, Gideon Lombaard, made an extraordinary find. He suspected that he had discovered two meteorite fragments and reached out to researchers for confirmation. After subjecting the fragments to various tests, it was determined that they were indeed meteorites. The two fragments, named Brierskop and Wolfkop, were found only a kilometer apart but were unrelated, indicating that they came from different meteor events.

The discovery of these meteorites is significant because it marks the first meteorite discoveries in South Africa in over 40 years. With these new additions, South Africa now has a total of 51 confirmed meteorites, the highest number in sub-Saharan Africa.

Meteorites are classified as pieces of rocky space debris that survive collision with Earth. They are typically discovered by individuals who come across unusual rocks while walking. Only about 2% of meteorites are classified as “falls” because they are retrieved after being witnessed during meteor fireball events.

Finding meteorites is no easy task, and the preservation of these rocks is crucial. Nearly 80% of all meteorites have been found in arid climates like Antarctica and the Sahara desert, where their preservation is aided by the lack of moisture.

The recent discovery of the Brierskop and Wolfkop meteorites highlights the importance of meteorite education and awareness programs in South Africa. With a stronger focus on search efforts, the country has the potential to uncover more valuable meteorite specimens.

The South African Heritage Act classifies meteorites as national heritage items that require permits for removal, export, or trade. They must be properly stored and conserved at accredited institutions like museums and universities for future research. The Brierskop and Wolfkop meteorites are now stored at the University of the Witwatersrand.

As technology continues to advance, it is anticipated that more countries will contribute to the collection and study of meteorites. These celestial fragments hold valuable information about the formation of our solar system and the existence of life beyond Earth.

