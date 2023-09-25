Beatha a 'Bhaile

Àm ri teachd gruamach: Dh’ fhaodadh mamalan a dhol à bith ann an 250 millean bliadhna

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Àm ri teachd gruamach: Dh' fhaodadh mamalan a dhol à bith ann an 250 millean bliadhna

A new study warns that mammals, including humans, may face extinction within the next 250 million years. Researchers used a virtual simulation to project the future of our planet, taking into account factors such as the movement of continents, changes in atmosphere composition, and the increasing brightness of the sun.

The study, led by Alexander Farnsworth, a paleoclimate scientist at the University of Bristol, found that a combination of a brighter sun, changes in the geography of the continents, and increased carbon dioxide levels would create an environment that mammals would be unable to survive in.

The researchers predicted the formation of a supercontinent, dubbed Pangea Ultima, along the equator 250 million years into the future. Computer simulations showed that most of the landmass on Pangea Ultima would experience dangerously high temperatures. Land heats up faster than the ocean, and with all the continents pushed together, there would be vast interior areas where temperatures would soar.

Additionally, the topography of Pangea Ultima, with vast stretches of flat land far from the ocean, would slow down the process of carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere. The model also suggested that the supercontinent would be studded with volcanoes that release large amounts of carbon dioxide, further exacerbating the warming effect.

While some areas on the fringes of Pangea Ultima may be survivable for mammals, the researchers concluded that the majority of the supercontinent would be too hot for mammals to survive, possibly leading to a mass extinction.

It is worth noting that the model did not take into account the gradual decline in the heat escaping from the Earth’s interior, which could lead to fewer volcanic eruptions and less carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere. This factor might prolong the survival of mammals, although the exact duration remains unknown.

Nevertheless, this study presents a grim future for mammals if the projected scenario of a supercontinent and increasing temperatures becomes a reality.

An New York Times
Nature Geoscience

By Vicky Stavropoulou

