Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Bidh Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna a’ taisbeanadh Ìomhaighean iongantach den Cruinne-cè

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 24, 2023
Bidh Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna a’ taisbeanadh Ìomhaighean iongantach den Cruinne-cè

The Royal Observatory Greenwich recently announced the winners of its annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, and the photographs are nothing short of breathtaking. The competition received an incredible range of high-quality images, making it a tough task for judges to select the best of the best. From captivating shots of nebulas and galaxies to stunning views of the Moon and other celestial bodies, these images offer a glimpse into the wonders of our universe.

One of the winning images is the Running Chicken Nebula, also known as IC2944, which features vibrant colors and stars scattered throughout. The Rosette Nebula, captured through a telescope in China, is another standout image. Located about 5,000 light-years away, this nebula spans an impressive 130 light-years in diameter.

The competition also featured stunning images of the Moon, including one showing its transit in the night sky. This image, taken in Dalian, China, captures the Moon changing color as it rises, from a deep rusty red to a luminous whitish-yellow. Another captivating shot captures Mars just before it passes behind the Moon, creating a striking contrast of colors.

Other images in the competition showcase various celestial phenomena, such as the Pleiades, a cluster of bright blue stars, and the Wolf Nebula, a molecular cloud that resembles a wolf. There are also images of galactic nebulae and the intriguing phenomenon of sprites, which are electrical discharges that occur above thunderstorm clouds.

The competition included categories like Skyscapes and People & Space, showcasing images of stars streaking across the sky and war memorials against vivid starry backgrounds. There were also images of planets like Uranus, Venus, and Jupiter, each showcasing their unique beauty.

All the winning images in the competition capture the awe-inspiring nature of our universe, providing us with a glimpse of the beauty and vastness that lies beyond our Earth. They inspire us to continue exploring and studying the mysteries of the cosmos.

Source:
- Amharclann Rìoghail Greenwich

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Na dealbhan buannachaidh litreachaidh bho cho-fharpais Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna 2023

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Bidh deigh na mara Antartaig a’ bualadh air ìrean ìosal, a’ comharrachadh buaidh atharrachadh clìomaid

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Dealbh iongantach de Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse air a’ gheàrr-liosta airson Farpais Astrophotography

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Na dealbhan buannachaidh litreachaidh bho cho-fharpais Dealbhadair Reul-eòlais na Bliadhna 2023

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh deigh na mara Antartaig a’ bualadh air ìrean ìosal, a’ comharrachadh buaidh atharrachadh clìomaid

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Dealbh iongantach de Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse air a’ gheàrr-liosta airson Farpais Astrophotography

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Antartaig a’ suidheachadh clàr ùr airson an deigh mara as ìsle

Sep 26, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan