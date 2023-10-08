Beatha a 'Bhaile

saidheans

Bidh Misean SLIM JAXA a’ glacadh ìomhaigh na gealaich bho Unique Vantage Point

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
JAXA’s SLIM mission, aimed at executing a precision landing on the lunar surface, has successfully captured an image of the Moon from a vantage point that cannot be seen from Earth. The image was taken at a distance of approximately 7,000 kilometers from the Moon, just 45 minutes before a planned lunar swing-by. This swing-by maneuver will allow the spacecraft to re-enter the lunar orbit with greater precision in about three months’ time.

Unlike previous lunar landers, which targeted landing regions spanning square kilometers, SLIM is set to land in a much smaller area measuring just 100 meters across. This is why it has earned the nickname “Moon Sniper.” If successful, SLIM will become the first spacecraft to demonstrate a precision landing on the lunar surface. The target landing site is located on the slopes of a fresh impact crater near the larger Shioli impact crater, which is in close proximity to the Sea of Nectar on the lunar near side.

In the image captured by SLIM, the landing spot can be seen just below the lunar equator. However, due to image compression, the Moon appears blurry. The swing-by maneuver, in which a spacecraft passes by a celestial object without significant deflection in trajectory, took place on October 4, 2023, at a distance from the Moon. During its closest approach, SLIM was at an altitude of 4,992 kilometers from the Moon, traveling at a velocity of 1.47 kilometers per second relative to the Moon.

This swing-by maneuver was executed approximately one week after the trans-lunar injection burn, which thrust the spacecraft towards lunar orbit. SLIM’s mission aims to revolutionize lunar landings by achieving an extraordinarily precise landing on the lunar surface. With its unique capabilities and determination, SLIM is set to make history as it sets foot on the slopes of the target impact crater.

stòran:
- JAXA (Buidheann Sgrùdaidh Aerospace Iapan)
– Image Credit: JAXA

