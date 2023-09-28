Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Microplastics air an lorg ann an sgòthan agus am buaidh air gnàth-shìde

ByRaibeart Anndra

Sep 28, 2023
Microplastics air an lorg ann an sgòthan agus am buaidh air gnàth-shìde

Researchers in Japan have confirmed that microplastics, defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, are present in clouds. This discovery suggests that microplastics may be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the mists that shroud the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama. The samples were then analyzed using advanced imaging techniques to determine their physical and chemical properties.

The researchers found that the airborne microplastics contained nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber, ranging in size from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of plastic. Of particular concern was the abundance of “hydrophilic” or water-loving polymers, which suggests that these particles play a significant role in rapid cloud formation and, subsequently, climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed proactively, it may have irreversible and serious environmental consequences in the future. Microplastics that reach the upper atmosphere degrade when exposed to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

The transport mechanisms of microplastics have remained unclear, but this study provides new insights into their presence in cloud water. Additionally, emerging evidence suggests that microplastics have a range of impacts on human health, including effects on heart and lung health, cancer risks, and widespread environmental harm.

This research further emphasizes the urgent need to address the issue of microplastic pollution and its potential consequences for both the environment and human well-being.

stòran:
- Litrichean Ceimigeachd Àrainneachdail
- Oilthigh Waseda

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Bidh misean Aditya-L1 na h-Innseachan a’ ruighinn orbit seasmhach timcheall na grèine

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Briseadh lorgaidh Neutrino stèidhichte air uisge ann an Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Na h-eadar-dhealachaidhean iongantach ann an Galaxies Tràth air am foillseachadh le Teileasgop Space James Webb

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Bidh misean Aditya-L1 na h-Innseachan a’ ruighinn orbit seasmhach timcheall na grèine

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Briseadh lorgaidh Neutrino stèidhichte air uisge ann an Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Na h-eadar-dhealachaidhean iongantach ann an Galaxies Tràth air am foillseachadh le Teileasgop Space James Webb

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Leabaidh is Bracaist air Chuspair Reul-eòlais a’ dùnadh às deidh 20 bliadhna de bhith a’ tabhann turas timcheall na cruinne dha aoighean

Oct 1, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan