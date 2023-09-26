Beatha a 'Bhaile

Sep 26, 2023
Tha misean Chandrayaan-3 na h-Innseachan an aghaidh mì-chinnt mar a bhios Lander agus Rover a’ fuireach far-loidhne

India made history this summer by becoming the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon. However, the latest update from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveals that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are currently offline.

Chandrayaan-3, which arrived in lunar orbit in July, aimed to touch down in the Moon’s southern polar region, a target area for future NASA astronaut missions. Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft was also vying for this distinction but crashed due to a system error, leaving India to claim the first landing on August 23.

Following the lunar night, the ISRO attempted to contact Vikram and Pragyan, but no signals have been received from the surface. The prolonged darkness may have drained the solar-powered robots’ batteries, although there is still hope that they could come back online if given enough time to recharge.

This was the second time India utilized this hardware on a Moon mission after the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, where a similar lander and rover crashed shortly after reaching orbit. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the current status of the lander and rover, Chandrayaan-3 is considered a remarkable achievement for India’s space program.

The mission not only follows the failure of Russia’s attempt but also gathered vital data on the Moon’s southern latitudes, indicating the probable presence of water in the lunar soil. As NASA aims to send astronauts to this area, the discovery of large ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters could be instrumental in supporting future human missions by providing necessary resources such as fuel, oxygen, and drinking water.

While the outcome of Chandrayaan-3 remains uncertain, it symbolizes India’s strong start in lunar exploration and their significant contribution to our understanding of Earth’s celestial neighbor.

Mìneachaidhean:
– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar mission aimed at landing a lander and rover in the Moon’s southern polar region.
– Lunar night: The period of darkness experienced on the lunar surface when the Sun is blocked by the Moon.
– Vikram lander: The lander component of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
– Pragyan rover: The rover component accompanying the Vikram lander.
- ISRO: Buidheann Rannsachaidh Fànais Innseanach, buidheann fànais nàiseanta na h-Innseachan.

stòran:
- [artaigil stòr]

