Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Ìomhaigh Mosaic Ùr den Phòla a Deas Lunar air fhoillseachadh le NASA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 19, 2023
Ìomhaigh Mosaic Ùr den Phòla a Deas Lunar air fhoillseachadh le NASA

NASA and National Geographic have released a high-resolution composite image of the lunar south pole, showcasing the Shackleton Crater region. The image was created using photographs taken by two NASA cameras in orbit around the moon: the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and the ShadowCam. The LROC has been circling the moon since 2009, while the ShadowCam is a NASA-funded instrument on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO).

The composite image offers a stunning view of the moon’s south pole, including the interior of Shackleton Crater, which is shrouded in permanent darkness. ShadowCam, known for its ability to peer into the shadowy regions of the lunar surface, captured the images of the crater, while the LROC provided images of the surrounding areas.

In addition to the mosaic image, National Geographic also released a topographical map of the lunar south pole, highlighting potential landing sites for the Artemis 3 mission. The map shows three of the 13 candidate landing regions for astronauts. The Artemis 3 mission is part of NASA’s plan to send a crew of astronauts to the moon’s south pole by 2025.

Several countries have expressed interest in exploring the moon’s south pole. India recently achieved a historic soft landing near the moon’s south pole with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. Russia’s Luna-25 mission, however, ended in failure when its lander crashed into the lunar surface. China and the United States also have plans to send human crews to the moon’s south pole in the future.

This mosaic image and the accompanying map provide valuable insights into the lunar south pole region and potential landing sites for future missions. They are a testament to the ongoing exploration of our closest celestial neighbor.

stòran:
- NASA
- Cruinn-eòlas Nàiseanta

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Bòidhchead iongantach agus comas saidheansail Crater Shackleton air a’ Ghealach

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Tha ISRO a’ leantainn air adhart le oidhirpean gus conaltradh a stèidheachadh le Lander and Rover Chandrayaan-3

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Tha an speuradair Frank Rubio a’ gabhail aithreachas mu fhad a mhisean leudaichte

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Bòidhchead iongantach agus comas saidheansail Crater Shackleton air a’ Ghealach

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha ISRO a’ leantainn air adhart le oidhirpean gus conaltradh a stèidheachadh le Lander and Rover Chandrayaan-3

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha an speuradair Frank Rubio a’ gabhail aithreachas mu fhad a mhisean leudaichte

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh a’ cruthachadh gnèithean sìnteil às aonais bith-cheimigeachd agus a’ cumail ri prionnsapalan mean-fhàs

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan