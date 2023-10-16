Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Film Goirid Ùr “One Revolution Per Minute” a’ taisbeanadh sgrùdadh fànais brosnachail

ByRaibeart Anndra

Oct 16, 2023
Film Goirid Ùr “One Revolution Per Minute” a’ taisbeanadh sgrùdadh fànais brosnachail

A new short film titled “One Revolution Per Minute” has recently emerged, created by animator and filmmaker Erik Wernquist. Known for his previous work on space-oriented concepts, Wernquist takes viewers on a visual journey through different areas of the solar system aboard the space station SSPO Esperanta.

The film showcases stunning visuals of various celestial bodies, including Mars and Saturn. The attention to detail is remarkable, with the space station designed to resemble a luxurious hotel or cruise ship. Throughout the video, viewers are treated to glimpses of a magnificent lounge and a wall of mirrors, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

While the film is undeniably awe-inspiring, some viewers have noted that it deviates from accurate physics. Specifically, the rotation of the outside scenery does not align with gravity’s effects on objects and individuals within the space station. However, this minor discrepancy does not diminish the overall majesty and beauty presented in the film.

Wernquist’s previous work, including the acclaimed video “Wanderers” featuring the iconic voice-over of Carl Sagan, also captivated audiences with its inspirational depiction of space exploration. With “One Revolution Per Minute,” Wernquist solidifies his position as a leading filmmaker in the realm of space exploration.

As fans eagerly await Wernquist’s future projects, his films continue to inspire and transport viewers to the sights and wonders of the universe – places they may never have the chance to personally experience.

stòran:

Erik Wernquist – One Revolution Per Minute

UT – This Short Film is a Stunning Preview of Human Space Exploration

UT – A Human Migration to Space is NOT so Inevitable, says New Research

UT – New Video Will Get You Excited for New Horizons’ Pluto Encounter (as if you already aren’t…)

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

An tachartas seismic as motha air Mars nach eil air adhbhrachadh le buaidh meteorite, can luchd-saidheans

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh aig Oilthigh Sydney a’ leasachadh dòigh Ìomhaigh fìor-rùn gun Super Lens

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh dòigh ùr a’ cleachdadh bacteria gus eileamaidean tearc-talmhainn a thoirt a-mach airson teicneòlasan lùtha glan

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

An tachartas seismic as motha air Mars nach eil air adhbhrachadh le buaidh meteorite, can luchd-saidheans

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh aig Oilthigh Sydney a’ leasachadh dòigh Ìomhaigh fìor-rùn gun Super Lens

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bidh dòigh ùr a’ cleachdadh bacteria gus eileamaidean tearc-talmhainn a thoirt a-mach airson teicneòlasan lùtha glan

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

An mean-fhàs deireannach aig Massive Star air fhoillseachadh tro Amharcan Supernova

Oct 18, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan