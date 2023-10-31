Cho cudromach sa tha goireasan làimhseachaidh eas-òrdugh ithe ann an Èirinn

Source: Irish Independent

According to a concerned mother, Amy Hanley, the lack of integrated treatment facilities for eating disorders in Ireland is causing unnecessary suffering for patients and their families. Her 16-year-old daughter, Arabella, who has been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, has been forced to move between different hospitals due to the disconnect in services. While some hospitals offer psychiatric support, they lack the necessary facilities for feeding through a Nasogastric (NG) tube, which Arabella requires. On the other hand, hospitals with NG tube facilities lack eating disorder specialists to provide the essential psychological support. This back-and-forth movement not only prolongs Arabella’s recovery process but also adds emotional stress to the entire family.

Amy Hanley is organizing a protest at the Department of Health to demand change and greater accessibility to integrated treatment centers. She believes that having one or two specialized eating disorder centers in the country, providing both medical and mental health support, would greatly benefit patients like her daughter. Early intervention is crucial in the treatment of eating disorders, as it can prevent the illness from becoming more severe and difficult to recover from. Specialist outpatient treatment is considered the most effective way for individuals with eating disorders to regain their health.

While the Department of Health has recognized the need for improvement, they maintain that the most effective treatment setting for eating disorders is in the community. They believe that dedicated community-based eating disorder services, staffed by multidisciplinary teams with specialist training, are best equipped to provide evidence-based care and treatment. The Health Service Executive (HSE) has prioritized eating disorder services as part of its National Clinical Programmes, aiming to develop high-quality, person-centered care through an evidence-based approach.

In conclusion, the current fragmented system for treating eating disorders in Ireland is causing unnecessary suffering and prolonging recovery for patients like Arabella. Integrated treatment facilities that combine medical and mental health support are desperately needed to ensure the best possible outcomes for individuals with eating disorders. The Department of Health and the HSE must work together to address this issue and provide accessible and comprehensive care for those in need.

FAQs about Eating Disorder Treatment in Ireland

1. What is anorexia nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa is a restrictive eating disorder characterized by the intense fear of weight gain and the restriction of energy intake. Individuals with anorexia may have distorted body image perceptions and engage in extreme weight-loss behaviors.

2. Why is early intervention important in eating disorder treatment?

Early intervention is crucial in eating disorder treatment as it can prevent the illness from becoming more severe and difficult to recover from. With early assessment and evidence-based treatment, the chances of recovery are significantly improved.

3. What is the current state of eating disorder treatment facilities in Ireland?

Ireland lacks integrated treatment facilities for eating disorders, causing patients to move between hospitals for different types of care. This fragmentation of services results in prolonged recovery and increased stress for patients and their families.

4. What is being done to improve eating disorder treatment in Ireland?

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has prioritized eating disorder services as part of its National Clinical Programmes, aiming to develop high-quality, person-centered care through evidence-based approaches. The Department of Health has also committed to increasing funding and support for mental health services, including eating disorder treatment.

5. How can individuals access eating disorder treatment in Ireland?

In Ireland, children and adolescents with eating disorders can access treatment through Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) community teams. Patients who require inpatient treatment can be referred to one of the CAMHS-inpatient-approved centers, although specialized eating disorder beds are limited.