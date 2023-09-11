Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Modail Genomic Ùr a ’nochdadh cnap-starra àireamh-sluaigh mòr sinnsear daonna

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
A recent genomic study has revealed a significant bottleneck in the human ancestor populations that existed between 800,000 and 900,000 years ago. This aligns with the time period believed to be when the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern Homo sapiens lived. However, further archaeological evidence is needed to validate this finding.

The study, led by Wangjie Hu and his colleagues, employed a coalescence model to explore the divergence between gene lineages and estimate past population sizes. They analyzed genomic sequences from 3,154 individuals across 10 African and 40 non-African populations. The results showed a distinct bottleneck in all African populations, with a staggering 98.7% decline in the ancestral population at the outset of the bottleneck.

The decline in population size during this period coincided with climatic changes, including extended glaciations, lowered marine surface temperatures, and likely prolonged droughts across Africa and Eurasia. These environmental factors may have contributed to the severe bottleneck experienced by our human ancestors.

While the bottleneck was directly identified in all African populations, it was only weakly detected in the non-African populations. This suggests that the effects of the bottleneck may have been limited or short-lived outside of Africa.

The proposed bottleneck aligns with the time period believed to be when the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern Homo sapiens lived. However, experts Nick Ashton and Chris Stringer caution the need for tangible archaeological and fossil evidence to support the bottleneck theory.

This new genomic model provides valuable insights into the ancient history of our human ancestors and their survival through a severe population bottleneck. Further research and archaeological discoveries will be crucial in validating and expanding upon these findings.

