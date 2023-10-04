Beatha a 'Bhaile

saidheans

Gnè ùr de dhineosaur sauropod air a lorg anns an Spàinn

Gabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
Gnè ùr de dhineosaur sauropod air a lorg anns an Spàinn

A new study has revealed the discovery of a previously unknown species of sauropod dinosaur that lived 122 million years ago in what is now the Iberian Peninsula. Named Garumbatitan morellensis, this new dinosaur species was found in Morella, Spain, and has expanded our understanding of the diversity of dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous period in Europe.

The fossils of this newly identified dinosaur were unearthed in the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site in Morella. This site has one of the highest concentrations of sauropod dinosaur bones from the European Lower Cretaceous and has provided important insights into the dinosaur faunas of the time. The remains of at least four individuals, including three belonging to Garumbatitan morellensis, were found in this deposit.

Lead researcher Pedro Mocho, a paleontologist from the University of Lisbon, described one of the individuals as being particularly large, with vertebrae over one meter wide and a femur that could reach two meters in length. They also found two almost complete and articulated feet, a rare find in the geological record.

Scientists were able to differentiate Garumbatitan morellensis from other sauropod dinosaurs based on its distinct anatomical features. The femur and foot morphology set it apart from its contemporaries, resembling sauropods from the Late Cretaceous. This study also sheds light on the kinship connections between Garumbatitan morellensis and other sauropods from the Early Cretaceous of the Iberian Peninsula.

Furthermore, this research highlights the complex evolutionary history of sauropods from the European Cretaceous, suggesting the dispersal of species between continents. The findings also indicate relationships between European sauropods and those from Asia, North America, and Africa.

The fossil materials discovered in the Sant Antoni de la Vespa deposit will be further studied and restored, providing valuable insights into the early evolution of sauropods that dominated dinosaur faunas during the last million years of the Mesozoic era.

Source:
– Journal Reference: Pedro Mocho, Fernando Escaso, José M Gasulla et al. A new sauropod dinosaur from the Lower Cretaceous of Morella (Spain) provides new insights on the evolutionary history of Iberian somphospondylan titanosauriforms. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. DOI: 10.1093/zoolinnean/zlad124

By Gabriel Botha

