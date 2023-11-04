Rannsachadh Ùr a’ nochdadh an sgrios a dh’ fhaodadh a bhith ann de stoirmean grèine air leth

On September 1, 1859, planet Earth experienced an extraordinary event – a solar storm known as the Carrington event. This powerful burst of electromagnetic energy caused telegraph wires to spark and melt, rendering telegraph equipment useless throughout Europe and North America. Fast forward to March 13, 1989, a smaller but still significant solar storm overwhelmed electrical power stations in eastern Canada, leaving 6 million people without electricity and even melting power transformers in New Jersey. These events serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of modern technology to such solar storms.

However, according to new research, the impact of extreme solar storms could be even more severe than previously thought. Scientists recently discovered evidence of a massive solar storm that struck Earth approximately 14,300 years ago. This discovery was made by studying tree rings, which indicated a significant spike in radioactive carbon, corresponding to an increase in beryllium found in Greenland’s glacier ice. The energy of this storm dwarfed the Carrington event.

“Extreme solar storms could have huge impacts on Earth,” said Tim Heaton, co-author of the tree-ring study. “Such super storms could permanently damage the transformers in our electricity grids, resulting in enormous and widespread blackouts lasting months.”

NASA, aware of the potential catastrophic consequences of solar storms, has implemented multiple spacecraft to monitor the sun continuously. These observations enable scientists to analyze solar storm events and, in the case of a civilization-ending solar storm, provide an estimated 30 minutes’ notice before its potential devastation hits.

Thirty minutes might seem like a short warning, but considering the widespread reliance on technology, even a brief interruption in our interconnected systems could bring civilization to its knees. The possibility of solar storms serves as a vital reminder of the delicate balance between human reliance on technology and the unpredictable forces of nature.

Ceistean Cumanta

Dè a th’ ann an stoirm grèine?

A solar storm, also known as a geomagnetic storm, occurs when the Sun releases a burst of charged particles into space. When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause disruptions to various technological systems, from communication networks to electrical grids.

What was the Carrington event?

The Carrington event, which took place in 1859, was the most powerful solar storm ever recorded in history. It caused widespread damage to telegraph wires and equipment, rendering them useless. This event showcased the potential vulnerability of technology to solar storms.

How do solar storms impact Earth?

Solar storms can disrupt communication systems, damage electrical grids, and even cause blackouts lasting for extended periods. The release of charged particles during these events can also pose risks to satellites and other space technologies.

What measures are taken to monitor solar storms?

NASA employs multiple spacecraft to monitor the Sun and detect solar storm activity. These observations help scientists analyze the events and provide advanced warnings when potentially devastating solar storms are imminent.

What are the long-term consequences of extreme solar storms?

Extreme solar storms could lead to long-lasting blackouts, damage to electrical transformers, disruptions in communication networks, loss of internet connectivity, and a significant impact on various industries. Recovering from the damage caused by such storms could take weeks, months, or even years.

stòran: NASA