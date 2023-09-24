Bidh draghan beusach ag èirigh ann an aonachadh inneal eanchainn agus AI

The integration of brain tissue with artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a reality, raising ethical questions. While this combination has the potential to improve compromised human systems, there are concerns about the interference of technology in nature’s course. This integration defines the Fourth Industrial Revolution in medicine post-COVID-19.

AI technology initially focused on visual analysis in medical labs, extracting quantitative data from medical images. However, the discussion around AI technology using memory chips in brain matter is gaining popularity among research scientists.

The growth of brain tissue in labs follows a specific process, but combining it with AI is opening up new possibilities in medical research. Human brain organoids, also known as HBOs, are three-dimensional biological entities grown in laboratories to replicate the structure and functions of the adult human brain. While HBOs were originally developed for clinical research, they are now being investigated for the potential uses of AI in mental and physical enhancement.

The use of memory chips combined with AI in brain tissue-based artificial neural networks is also vital. This approach aims to simulate the brain’s information processing, memorization, and retrieval mechanisms. Artificial neural networks have the potential to solve real-world problems in various industries.

Despite the progress in these technologies, ethical concerns persist. The impact on test subjects, such as monkeys, raises ethical considerations. However, scientists continue to explore the possibilities of integrating AI with brain matter. In recent experiments, researchers successfully combined AI technology with HBOs, creating a device capable of reading brain activity and stimulating it with electrical signals. This enhanced HBO learned to play a computer game in just five minutes.

The integration of AI and brain tissue opens up new possibilities for neural network models. By modeling the spike signals between neurons in their networks, researchers can mimic brain activities and investigate neural networks in a biological context. These advancements have implications for fields such as robotics, brain-machine interfaces, and drug discovery.

However, the moral questions surrounding the combination of HBOs, AI, and the human body cannot be ignored. The brain is a complex organ, and interfering with its natural processes raises concerns about the alteration of “God’s design.” The aim of reproducing human consciousness and unraveling its mysteries also raises ethical dilemmas.

In conclusion, the integration of HBOs and AI has immense potential but must be regulated within medical and legal boundaries. It should focus on medical treatment rather than solely mental enhancement, especially for individuals without preexisting health conditions. Regulatory bodies play a crucial role in ensuring the responsible development and implementation of these technologies.

– Dr. Theodore Karasik, senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington