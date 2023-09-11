A’ dèanamh deuchainn air cultaran Kombucha airson Seasmhachd fànais

ESA is conducting tests on kombucha cultures to determine their resilience in space and their potential to support human presence on the Moon and Mars. These cultures, known for their fermentative properties and health benefits, possess the ability to survive in harsh environments on Earth, making them an intriguing subject for space exploration.

The experiments were conducted using the Expose facility on the International Space Station, where samples were exposed to cosmic radiation and simulated Martian conditions. One remarkable finding was that a microorganism called cyanobacterium was able to repair its DNA and resume cell division even after being exposed to cosmic radiation and iron ions, which are known to cause extensive damage. It is believed that a specific gene, the sulA gene, plays a crucial role in halting cell division until DNA damage is repaired.

Furthermore, the experiments revealed that cell clusters provide a microhabitat for smaller species, allowing them to “hitchhike” through space within larger groups of cells that provide protection. This has implications for understanding how cell clusters and biofilms can protect against the extremes of space and prevent contamination during space missions.

In addition to exploring the potential for space settlement support, kombucha cultures could also serve as a valuable radiation model. By studying how these microorganisms respond to radiation, scientists can gain insights into enhancing human health and develop radiation-protection strategies for astronauts.

The researchers envision a future where these cultures could be cultivated on the Moon and Mars, thanks to their ability to produce oxygen and function as bio-factories. Their utilization in future space missions and human space exploration efforts could significantly enhance the sustainability of these endeavors.

Overall, testing kombucha cultures in space offers promising insights into the resilience of microorganisms and their potential applications in supporting long-term human presence beyond Earth.

Mìneachaidhean:

– Kombucha: A fermented tea beverage known for its health benefits.

– Resilience: The ability to withstand and recover from difficult conditions.

– Biofilm: A community of microorganisms that form a protective layer on a surface.

– Cosmic radiation: High-energy particles from outer space.

– Martian conditions: Conditions simulated to mimic the environment on Mars.

– SulA gene: A gene that regulates cell division in response to DNA damage.

– Planetary protection: Protocols to prevent contamination between celestial bodies.

– Cyanobacterium: A type of bacteria that is capable of photosynthesis.

– Microhabitat: A small-scale habitat within a larger ecosystem.

– Radiation model: A system used for studying the effects of radiation on living organisms.

