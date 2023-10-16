Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Faodaidh giùlan dealanach leigheas a thoirt do nano-bhrisidhean ann an criostalan, luchd-rannsachaidh iongantach

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities (UMN) have discovered that electron beams can actually heal nano-fractures in crystals, rather than causing further damage as previously believed. Electron beams are commonly used to power microscopes for studying small materials, but they may also have the potential to create microstructures atom by atom.

In the past, it was thought that using electron beams to examine nanostructures could worsen microscopic cracks and flaws in the material. However, the UMN researchers found that the opposite was true. When they studied crystals under an electron microscope, they noticed that the cracks in the crystals were filling in, contrary to their expectations.

Further investigation revealed that atoms from the crystal were moving towards each other and forming a bridge, essentially healing the fracture. The researchers believe that this healing ability is inherent in these particular materials, rather than being a property of the microscope itself.

This breakthrough has significant implications for materials science, as it opens the door to engineering and constructing objects atom by atom. This level of precision and control has long been a goal in the field.

Moving forward, the UMN team plans to refine and improve this process. They are considering adjusting the dynamics of the electron beams or altering the temperature of the crystals to potentially enhance or speed up the healing process.

Overall, this unexpected discovery has the potential to revolutionize the way materials are studied, engineered, and constructed in the future.

stòran:
– “Electron Beams Surprise Researchers by Healing Nano-Fractures in Crystals” – The Debrief

