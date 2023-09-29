Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Lorg Ùr a’ nochdadh na tha air fhàgail de DNA ann am Fosailean Turtar Àrsaidh

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
Lorg Ùr a’ nochdadh na tha air fhàgail de DNA ann am Fosailean Turtar Àrsaidh

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in ancient fossils, finding remnants of DNA in the remains of a sea turtle dating back 6 million years. This finding marks a rare instance of genetic material being identified in such ancient vertebrate fossils.

The fossil, which was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, contains well-preserved bone cells called osteocytes. The researchers were able to identify the presence of DNA remnants in the cell nuclei of some of these osteocytes. It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA, but rather recognized the presence of DNA traces.

DNA is known to be highly perishable, making this discovery particularly significant. In fact, the only other vertebrate fossils to have been found with similar DNA remnants are two dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus and Brachylophosaurus. DNA remnants have also been reported in insects dating back tens of millions of years.

The sea turtle fossil belongs to the same genus, Lepidochelys, as the Kemp’s ridley turtle and the olive ridley turtle. The Kemp’s ridley is the smallest sea turtle species and primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico, while the olive ridley has a wider distribution in the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history of the Lepidochelys genus. While the remains did not allow for species identification, they represent the oldest-known member of this genus. The researchers believe that future studies may enable the sequencing of small pieces of DNA and offer even more information about the close relatives of ancient species.

Overall, this discovery highlights the potential for extracting genetic material from ancient fossils and deepening our understanding of evolutionary history.

stòran:

– Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology: Study by Edwin Cadena
– Universidad del Rosario
– Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Buaidh Atharrachadh Gnàth-shìde air Àm Leafing agus Flowering

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
saidheans

Na h-Innseachan gu soirbheachail a’ tighinn gu tìr faisg air Pòla a Deas Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Sìona gus Queqiao-2 a chuir air bhog gus taic a thoirt do Lunar Communications

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Buaidh Atharrachadh Gnàth-shìde air Àm Leafing agus Flowering

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Na h-Innseachan gu soirbheachail a’ tighinn gu tìr faisg air Pòla a Deas Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Sìona gus Queqiao-2 a chuir air bhog gus taic a thoirt do Lunar Communications

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Patch ùr-nodha a ghabhas caitheamh airson sùil leantainneach air glùcois

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan