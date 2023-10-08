Beatha a 'Bhaile

Tha lorg air sgaoileadh beathachaidh do-fhaicsinneach air sgeir cnap-starra mòr a’ togail dhraghan

Raibeart Anndra

Oct 8, 2023
A recent study conducted by scientists at Southern Cross University has uncovered the source of unquantified nitrogen and phosphorus that are causing significant environmental damage to the Great Barrier Reef. The research, titled “Submarine groundwater discharge exceeds river inputs as a source of nutrients to the Great Barrier Reef,” highlights the need for a new perspective in efforts to preserve and restore the reef’s health.

The study, led by Dr. Douglas Tait, utilized natural tracers off the coast of Queensland to track the movement of nutrients. Submarine groundwater discharge refers to the release of water into the ocean below the waterline from underground aquifers and the seafloor. By using radium isotopes, the researchers were able to determine the amount of nutrients transported from land and shelf sediments through invisible groundwater flows.

The findings indicate that groundwater discharge is 10-15 times greater than river inputs, which were previously the main focus of conservation efforts. Approximately one-third of new nitrogen and two-thirds of phosphorus inputs to the Great Barrier Reef come from groundwater discharge. This means that nearly twice the amount of nitrogen enters the reef through groundwater compared to river waters.

The excess nutrients pose a threat to the reef’s biodiversity, leading to issues such as harmful algal blooms, outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish, and fish diseases. The study emphasizes the need for a strategic shift in management approaches to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef. Efforts to mitigate nutrient impacts must take into account the long-term storage and discharge of nutrients in groundwater.

The complex nutrient dynamics within the reef highlight the importance of understanding and managing nutrient sources for the preservation of this natural wonder. This research serves as a wake-up call and calls for concerted efforts to protect the Great Barrier Reef from the effects of excess nutrients.

