Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Sìona a’ cur air bhog farpais gus bàta-fànais ainmeachadh

ByRaibeart Anndra

Sep 11, 2023
Sìona a’ cur air bhog farpais gus bàta-fànais ainmeachadh

China is calling on the public to suggest names for two spacecraft that will play a crucial role in the nation’s plan to send astronauts to the moon before 2030. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has initiated a competition, inviting people to submit names for a crewed moon lander and a new generation crew spacecraft.

The CMSA has specified that the chosen names should reflect the core values and elements related to human spaceflight, as well as highlight China’s expertise in intelligent manufacturing. The competition will run until September 30th, and the agency will shortlist 10 names after preliminary selection. Online voting will be opened for the shortlisted names, with the final selection made by a review team consisting of experts in aerospace and literature.

China has already conducted a trial of the new generation crew spacecraft, which is expected to undergo a full test flight in 2027 using the Long March 10 rocket. Less information is available about the lunar lander, but reports indicate that it will weigh approximately 57,320 pounds and consist of a landing module and a propulsion module. This lander is designed to transport two astronauts to the moon’s surface and back to lunar orbit.

The mission will require two launches of the Long March 10 rocket. Detailed animations released by CMSA visualize the lander, spacecraft, and the intended progression of the mission.

This initiative allows the public to participate in the nation’s ambitious goal of lunar exploration. It aims to engage and inspire the people of China, fostering a sense of national pride and ownership in the space program. The competition reflects China’s commitment to advancing its presence in space exploration and hopes to capture the essence of its achievements with the chosen names.

stòran:
– China Manned Space Agency (CMSA)

By Raibeart Anndra

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Mar a thàinig Gluasad Gualainn Daonna agus Elbow bho Chraobh a’ Teàrnadh

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Tha fianais ùr a’ moladh gum biodh uisge ann air Exoplanet K2-18b

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh lorg iongantach a’ nochdadh seallaidhean ùra air galaxies fàinne polar

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Teicneòlas

A’ sgrùdadh feartan inntinneach iOS 17 agus macOS Sonoma

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
Teicneòlas

Còdan ath-cheannaich BGMI airson 13 Sultain: Faigh duaisean inntinneach airson Battlegrounds Mobile India

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

Acer XV242F: Monitor Gaming 540Hz ùr a ’bualadh air a’ mhargaidh

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

iPhone 15 Pro: Prìs agus ri fhaighinn

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan