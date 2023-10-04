Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Chandrayaan-3: Tha Vikram Lander nas àirde na dùil le deuchainn hop soirbheachail

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Tha Vikram Lander nas àirde na dùil le deuchainn hop soirbheachail

Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

stòran:
- Na h-Innseachan an-diugh

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Cho cudromach sa tha cead cookie agus prìobhaideachd ann am margaidheachd air-loidhne

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Bearraidhean Cosmic: A’ foillseachadh breith rionnag falaichte

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

An ath cheann-uidhe aig Perseverance Rover: Rubha Jurabi

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

Cho cudromach sa tha cead cookie agus prìobhaideachd ann am margaidheachd air-loidhne

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Bearraidhean Cosmic: A’ foillseachadh breith rionnag falaichte

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
saidheans

An ath cheann-uidhe aig Perseverance Rover: Rubha Jurabi

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha Teileasgop Space Jamess Webb a’ nochdadh toraidhean iongantach mu ghalairean tràth

Oct 7, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan