A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter has revealed that the buff-tailed bumblebee has a unique and effective method for defending against Asian hornets. Asian hornets are a global problem, invading multiple continents and causing havoc in ecosystems by preying on insects, including important pollinators like bees. The buff-tailed bumblebee, a common species in Europe, is one of their targets.

The researchers observed buff-tailed bumblebee colonies placed at various locations in Spain, with the presence of Asian hornets. Through automated camera monitoring systems, the team recorded over 120 attacks by hornets on the bumblebees. Surprisingly, in every encounter, the bumblebees successfully fought off the hornets using a clever tactic of dropping to the ground when attacked. This caused the hornets to lose their grip or fall, giving the bumblebees the opportunity to engage in a wrestling match until the hornets eventually gave up and left.

The success of the bumblebees in defending themselves is considered an “evolutionary coincidence” since the two species did not co-evolve. It was unexpected for the bumblebees to have a natural resistance to Asian hornets. However, despite their fighting skills, the presence of Asian hornets still negatively impacts the buff-tailed bumblebees. The researchers found that colonies in areas with higher densities of hornets had slower growth rates.

The reason for this impact is still uncertain, but it is likely that the hornets limit the colony’s success. Defending against hornet attacks is energetically costly for the bumblebees, and when hornet abundance is high, it can significantly affect their foraging. The hornets’ persistence and generalist predatory behavior make the attacks worthwhile for them, despite the high failure rate, as they occasionally manage to capture and kill their prey.

Overall, while the buff-tailed bumblebee has developed an impressive defense strategy against Asian hornets, it still faces challenges in areas with high hornet densities. This study highlights the complex dynamics between different species in ecosystems and the importance of understanding their interactions for conservation efforts.

stòran:

– Communications Biology