Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Tha an speuradair Samantha Cristoforetti a’ sealltainn mar a dh’òlas tu cofaidh san fhànais

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
Tha an speuradair Samantha Cristoforetti a’ sealltainn mar a dh’òlas tu cofaidh san fhànais

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

stòran:
- Buidheann Fànais na h-Eòrpa (ESA)
- NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Mampho Brescia

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

The Brightness of Bluewalker 3 Satellite Raises Concerns Among Astronomers

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Antibodies gu ìre neo-phàirteach (bnAbs) agus an dleastanas ann an galar HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saidheans

Tha Sìona an dùil an Stèisean Fànais aice a leudachadh fhad ‘s a tha an ISS a’ tighinn faisg air deireadh beatha

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

saidheans

The Brightness of Bluewalker 3 Satellite Raises Concerns Among Astronomers

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Antibodies gu ìre neo-phàirteach (bnAbs) agus an dleastanas ann an galar HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Tha Sìona an dùil an Stèisean Fànais aice a leudachadh fhad ‘s a tha an ISS a’ tighinn faisg air deireadh beatha

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Beachdan
saidheans

Northrop Grumman a’ tighinn còmhla ri Voyager Space ann an Iomairt Stèisean Fànais Malairteach

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Beachdan