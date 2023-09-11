Beatha a 'Bhaile

A’ foillseachadh theicneòlasan ùra agus cumhachd AI

saidheans

Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks Record for Longest Space Mission by a US Astronaut

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks Record for Longest Space Mission by a US Astronaut

Astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest space mission by a US astronaut. He has been in low-Earth orbit for over 355 days, surpassing the previous record held by retired NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio is currently on the International Space Station and is expected to reach another milestone in a few weeks when he spends at least 371 days in orbit, becoming the first American to spend more than a calendar year in microgravity.

Rubio’s mission was not originally intended to break records. He and his crewmates were initially scheduled for a six-month mission, but a coolant leak in their spacecraft forced them to extend their stay. The spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return home, so Rubio’s return date was pushed back to September. A replacement spacecraft will launch with a new crew, allowing Rubio to return to Earth.

To commemorate his achievement, Rubio recorded a conversation with Vande Hei, which will be aired by NASA. The agency praised Rubio’s dedication and acknowledged his role in paving the way for future generations of astronauts.

While Rubio’s 371-day stay will not break the world record for the longest space mission, it is a significant milestone. The record is currently held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 continuous days in orbit aboard Russia’s Mir space station. However, Rubio’s achievement is another step forward for American astronauts.

The US record for the most consecutive days in space was previously held by Vande Hei, who had his mission extended to accommodate additional crew members. The record for the most cumulative days in space is held by Russian cosmonaut Gennadi Padalka, while Peggy Whitson holds the record for the most accrued days in space by a US astronaut.

Rubio’s journey to the space station was part of a crew-swapping agreement between NASA and Roscosmos. Despite geopolitical tensions, the partnership between the United States and Russia remains vital for continuing space exploration.

stòran:

– CNN article: [add URL]
– NASA statement: [add URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

co-cheangailte ris a 'Phuist

saidheans

Mar a thàinig Gluasad Gualainn Daonna agus Elbow bho Chraobh a’ Teàrnadh

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra
saidheans

Tha fianais ùr a’ moladh gum biodh uisge ann air Exoplanet K2-18b

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saidheans

Bidh lorg iongantach a’ nochdadh seallaidhean ùra air galaxies fàinne polar

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bha thu ag ionndrainn

Naidheachdan

Acer XV242F: Monitor Gaming 540Hz ùr a ’bualadh air a’ mhargaidh

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

iPhone 15 Pro: Prìs agus ri fhaighinn

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

Tim Cook: An stiùiriche lèirsinneach a’ toirt Apple gu àirdean ùra

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Beachdan
Naidheachdan

A’ toirt a-steach an Ferrari KC23: Slighe Sònraichte a-mhàin

Sep 13, 2023 Raibeart Anndra 0 Beachdan