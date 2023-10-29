Ùr-sgeul grafaigeach ùr a’ brosnachadh an ath ghinealach de luchd-rannsachaidh fànais

NASA is making waves in the realm of storytelling with its innovative approach to inspiring future space explorers. The recently released installment of NASA’s “First Woman” digital graphic novel series, titled “First Woman: Expanding our Universe,” introduces readers to fictional astronaut Callie Rodriguez as she embarks on her outer space exploration mission. This graphic novel series aims to captivate audiences by showcasing the challenges faced by astronauts in their quest to install a next-generation telescope on the far side of the moon.

“Diversity is at the core of NASA’s missions, and the reason we continue breaking the boundaries of what’s possible. ‘First Woman’ embodies the rich history of countless women who broke barriers and continue to lead NASA to the stars,” emphasized NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Through the story of Callie Rodriguez, the graphic novel underscores NASA’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the Artemis Generation – the next generation of explorers – feels represented in their missions.

The first installment of the “First Woman” series, titled “Dream To Reality,” introduced readers to Callie and her trusty robot RT as they navigated the challenges of lunar exploration. The newly released second issue provides readers with a deeper dive into the crew’s complex mission and personal backgrounds, further enriching the interactive, multilingual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) content available on NASA’s digital platforms.

By featuring characters from underrepresented communities, such as Callie Rodriguez, NASA aims to foster diversity and inspire innovative ideas from non-traditional sources to ensure sustainable lunar exploration. Prasun Desai, the acting associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, expressed the importance of a diverse fanbase seeing themselves within NASA’s ambitious missions.

To immerse yourself in the captivating world of “First Woman: Expanding our Universe,” visit the redesigned “First Woman” website, which now includes a Spanish-language option, or download NASA’s upgraded “First Woman” app on Android and iOS. Prepare to be transported to the forefront of space exploration, where obstacles are overcome, scientific discoveries are made, and aspirations are kindled. The future of space exploration is in the hands of the next generation, and the “First Woman” graphic novel series plays a significant role in inspiring and paving the way for these future explorers.

1. What is “First Woman: Expanding our Universe” about?

“First Woman: Expanding our Universe” is the second installment of NASA’s “First Woman” digital graphic novel series. It follows the journey of fictional astronaut Callie Rodriguez as she and her diverse crewmates strive to overcome obstacles and install a next-generation telescope on the far side of the moon.

2. Why is diversity important in NASA’s missions?

Diversity is essential in NASA’s missions because it allows for innovative ideas from non-traditional sources. NASA aims to ensure that each member of the Artemis Generation, the next generation of explorers, feels represented in their missions.

3. How can I access the “First Woman” graphic novel series?

You can read “First Woman: Expanding our Universe” and the previous installment, “Dream To Reality,” on the redesigned “First Woman” website. The website also offers a Spanish-language option. Alternatively, you can download the “First Woman” app on Android and iOS.