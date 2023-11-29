Tha Sealladh Ùr air Tachartas Àrsaidh Àrsaidh a’ nochdadh cugallachd eag-shiostaman mara

Scientists have unveiled a groundbreaking discovery that provides fresh insights into the devastating Triassic–Jurassic mass extinction. This study published in the prestigious journal Nature Geosciences demonstrates the pivotal role of oceanic deoxygenation (anoxia) in the collapse of marine ecosystems during this catastrophic event. The researchers found that localized deoxygenation played a significant role in triggering widespread ecosystem collapse and extinction. This finding serves as a stark warning that modern marine environments may be more fragile than previously thought.

During the Triassic–Jurassic mass extinction, which occurred approximately 200 million years ago, global ecosystems suffered a collapse, leading to the extinction of numerous species. Previous studies have attributed this event to ocean deoxygenation. The assumption was that the more widespread the deoxygenation, the more significant the extinction event. However, this new research challenges that assumption. The study reveals that even localized deoxygenation can have devastating consequences for marine ecosystems.

The research team, comprised of scientists from Royal Holloway, Trinity College Dublin, and Utrecht University, analyzed ancient mudstone deposits from drill cores in Northern Ireland and Germany. By studying chemical data from these deposits, they were able to link deoxygenation events in shallow marine environments with increased extinction rates during the Triassic-Jurassic period.

Surprisingly, the study also revealed that the global extent of extreme deoxygenation during this ancient extinction event was quite limited, resembling present-day conditions. This indicates that marine ecosystems can be vulnerable to collapse even when global deoxygenation levels are not widespread.

Understanding the processes that lead to ecosystem collapse in response to deoxygenation is crucial, particularly in the face of increasing global warming and nutrient run-off from continents. The study of past global change events, such as the Triassic–Jurassic transition, provides valuable insights into the tipping points that can destabilize Earth’s ecosystems.

Overall, this research underscores the importance of protecting marine environments and highlights the urgent need for further studies to assess the current stability of marine ecosystems in the context of rising deoxygenation.

What is oceanic deoxygenation?

Oceanic deoxygenation, also known as anoxia, refers to a state where there is a severe depletion of oxygen levels in marine environments. This can occur due to various factors such as nutrient pollution, global warming, and natural climate fluctuations. Deoxygenation can have detrimental effects on marine organisms and ecosystems, leading to decreased biodiversity and potentially causing widespread extinctions.

What is the Triassic-Jurassic mass extinction?

The Triassic-Jurassic mass extinction is one of the major extinction events in Earth’s history. It occurred around 200 million years ago and resulted in significant disruptions to global ecosystems and the extinction of many species. The causes of this extinction event are still being studied, but research suggests that ocean deoxygenation played a significant role.

How does this research impact our understanding of current marine ecosystems?

The findings of this study shed new light on the vulnerability of modern marine ecosystems to deoxygenation. Even localized deoxygenation events can have far-reaching consequences, leading to ecosystem collapses and extinctions. This research highlights the need for further investigations into the stability of present-day marine environments, especially in the face of increasing deoxygenation caused by climate change and human activities.

