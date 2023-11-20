Salann: Gus an ràithe no gun a bhith ràithe? Sùil Ùr air Steak Còcaireachd

Contrary to popular belief, a physicist turned food writer, George Vekinis, suggests that salt should never be put on a steak before frying. He argues that the osmotic ability of salt can extract too much moisture from the meat, resulting in a tough and inedible texture. Vekinis also advises against cooking steak straight from the fridge, advocating for a pre-microwave step to heat the meat before frying.

According to Vekinis, the optimal way to cook steak is to microwave it for one to two minutes, depending on the thickness, and then quickly fry it on high heat. The aim is to achieve a slight reaction on the surface while ensuring that the internal temperature reaches at least 55-60 degrees Celsius. This method allows the steak to retain its juiciness and flavor.

Vekinis emphasizes that medium-rare is the ideal level of doneness for a steak. This results in a slightly red center with a seared and cooked exterior. While he acknowledges that adding a small amount of oil to the pan, even with non-stick pans, is a personal preference, he does not advocate for the use of salt as a seasoning.

These unconventional views challenge the recommendations of many celebrity chefs, like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, who promote generously seasoning steaks with salt before cooking. Vekinis’s perspective offers a fresh take on the science of cooking steak, and his insights are detailed in his recent book, Physics in the Kitchen, which delves into the scientific principles behind various food phenomena.

