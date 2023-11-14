Bidh luchd-rannsachaidh a’ leasachadh dòigh ùr-ghnàthach airson gluasad stuth robotach gun mhilleadh

TSUKUBA, Japan – November 14, 2023 – A team of researchers from Kyungpook National University and Dong-A University in South Korea has devised a groundbreaking technique inspired by geckos to enable robotic devices to transfer and release delicate objects without causing any damage. Published in the esteemed journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, the researchers’ work has vast potential applications in the field of robotics.

Geckos possess the incredible ability to cling to walls and walk on ceilings thanks to the tiny hairs on their feet called micro setae. These hairs, approximately 100 micrometers long and 5 micrometers in diameter, divide into branches that end in flat triangular pads known as spatulae. These spatulae interact with the surface, producing weak forces of attraction called van der Waals forces, which effectively hold the gecko in place.

Taking inspiration from this adhesive mechanism, researchers have previously developed a dry adhesive resembling mushroom-shaped structures for robotic applications. However, detaching the adhesive from delicate materials such as glass without causing damage has been a persistent challenge. To address this issue, the team introduced a vacuum-powered device made of soft silicon rubber, combined with a new detachment method involving a twisting and lifting motion. This innovative approach successfully removes the dry adhesive from the glass surface, minimizing the risk of damage.

By implementing this technique, the researchers achieved a ten-fold reduction in the force required to detach the adhesive, making it possible to handle fragile materials without compromising their integrity. They conducted tests using a robotic arm equipped with their transfer system, demonstrating its capability to pick up a delicate glass disc from a sloping surface, move it to a different location, and gently set it down without any damage.

The team anticipates substantial interest from various industries, particularly those seeking temporary attachment and movement of components in robotics. Sung Ho Lee, one of the study’s authors, emphasized their commitment to bridging the gap between research and industry by applying this technology to real-world industrial applications and developing more advanced models.

Q: How does the adhesive mechanism of geckos work?

A: Geckos have tiny hairs on their feet called micro setae, which divide into branches ending in flat triangular pads called spatulae. These spatulae generate weak forces of attraction known as van der Waals forces, allowing geckos to stick to surfaces.

Q: What is the challenge with existing dry adhesives in robotics?

A: Previous dry adhesives used in robotics can damage delicate materials when detached, making them unsuitable for handling fragile objects like glass.

Q: How did the researchers address the detachment problem?

A: The team developed a vacuum-powered device made of soft silicon rubber and introduced a twisting and lifting motion to detach the adhesive from the surface without causing damage.

A: The innovative technique has significant implications for industries interested in temporary attachment and movement of components in robotic applications, offering a damage-free solution for handling delicate materials.