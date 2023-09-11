Beatha a 'Bhaile

The Artist’s Touch: Newly Discovered Details in Ancient Egyptian Funerary Paintings

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Researchers from the CNRS, Sorbonne University, and Université Grenoble Alpes have uncovered hidden details in ancient Egyptian funerary paintings, shedding light on the artistic techniques and practices of the time. Working in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the University of Liège, the team used portable tools for nondestructive in situ chemical analysis and imaging, revealing unseen modifications made during the production of the artworks.

The paintings in question, dating back to approximately 1,400 and 1,200 BCE, were found in the tombs of Nakhtamon and Menna in Luxor. Through their analysis, the researchers discovered that certain elements of the paintings were altered or touched up, despite being imperceptible to the naked eye. For instance, the headdress, necklace, and scepter in the portrait of Ramses II had significant revisions. Similarly, an arm in a scene of adoration in Menna’s tomb underwent changes in position and color.

These discoveries challenge the perception that ancient Egyptian art was highly formal and rigid. The researchers propose that these alterations were made either at the request of the commissioners or as a result of the artists’ evolving visions. The use of portable tools, including chemical analysis, 3D digital reconstructions, photogrammetry, and macrophotography, allowed the team to restore the original hues of the paintings and present a more dynamic understanding of these masterpieces.

This study marks only the beginning of the researchers’ investigations into ancient Egyptian art. Their future objective is to analyze other paintings in search of further evidence of the craftsmanship and artistic identities of ancient Egyptian draughtsmen-scribes.

The findings of this research project have been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

“Hidden mysteries in ancient Egyptian paintings from the Theban Necropolis observed by in-situ XRF mapping” by Philippe Martinez, Matthias Alfeld, Catherine Defeyt, Hishaam Elleithy, Helen Glanville, Melinda Hartwig, François-Philippe Hocquet, Maguy Jaber, Pauline Martinetto, David Strivay, and Philippe Walter, 12 July 2023, PLOS ONE.
DOI: 10.1371 / journal.pone.0287647

