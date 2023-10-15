Solar Eclipse agus Planaidean Madainn

On October 14, 2023, a solar eclipse will be visible across the western hemisphere. During this eclipse, brilliant Venus and Jupiter will also be visible before sunrise. The eclipse will begin on the Oregon shoreline and continue eastward across Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico. Sky watchers in the path of the eclipse will witness an annular or “ring of fire” eclipse, where the moon does not fully cover the sun, creating a ring of light around the moon.

Outside of the main shadow, sky watchers will experience a partial eclipse depending on their distance from the path. In Chicago, the moon will cover 54% of the sun, while in Phoenix, 85% of the sun will be covered. The best way to observe the eclipse is by projecting the sun through a telescope or binoculars onto a screen. Another method is to use a small hole, such as one poked through aluminum foil, to create an image of the eclipse on a white screen. Overlapping leaves on a tree can also create natural pinholes that project multiple eclipse images onto the ground.

This eclipse is a precursor to the total solar eclipse that will be visible across a large part of North America on April 8, 2024. This upcoming eclipse will occur less than one day after the moon is at perigee, the closest point to Earth. As a result, the moon will fully cover the solar disk, revealing the sun’s corona.

In addition to the eclipse, there are also interesting celestial events happening in the morning and evening sky. Before sunrise, brilliant Venus can be seen in the eastern sky, along with Regulus, Leo’s brightest star. Venus is slowly moving eastward and will soon pass Rho Leonis, another star in Leo. Jupiter, on the other hand, can be seen in the western sky before sunrise, near the stars Hamal and Menkar. Saturn is visible in the southeast after sundown, and although not as dazzling as Venus and Jupiter, it is still an impressive sight.

