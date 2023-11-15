A’ lorg siostam na grèine le Ròmanach Rabbitskin

Have you ever wondered just how vast our solar system is? Well, Roman Rabbitskin, a 13-year-old space enthusiast, has taken it upon himself to bring the wonders of the cosmos to his neighbourhood. Using his passion and determination, Roman has created a unique walking route that accurately represents the distances and scales of the planets in our solar system.

From an early age, Roman has been captivated by space. Even before entering kindergarten, he could name all the planets and would serenade his family with songs about the cosmos. Now, he has turned that passion into a project that will leave his community in awe.

Starting from his own front door, Roman has meticulously placed Mercury and Venus in his front yard, while Earth and Mars can be found along his street. As you continue along the route, you’ll journey approximately four kilometres to reach Neptune, the final planet. Roman himself embarked on this expedition to set up a sign, truly immersing himself in the experience.

To ensure the accuracy of his creation, Roman has made sure that the pictures of the planets are also to scale. Earth and Mars appear smaller than a fingernail, while Jupiter, the largest planet, is depicted as the size of a baseball. But Roman’s dedication doesn’t stop there. He plans to extend the route to include dwarf planets Pluto and Eris, further showcasing the vastness of our solar system. This addition will add another three kilometres and approximately 45 minutes to the total walk.

Roman’s family couldn’t be prouder of his efforts in sharing his knowledge with the neighbourhood. His grandmother, Elsie, expressed their support and belief in his abilities, stating, “We are very proud of him…He has so much knowledge and is so kind to share it.”

Roman’s ultimate goal is to educate people about space and the wonders of our solar system. While the current route offers an amazing experience, he aspires to enhance it further by incorporating 3D models, as well as including dwarf planets and comets. Though still in the planning stages, Roman’s commitment to improving the experience is undeniable.

If you find yourself in the Lawson Heights and Silverwood Heights neighbourhoods, be sure to embark on Roman Rabbitskin’s Solar System Walk. Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring vastness of space, and perhaps gain a newfound appreciation for the wonders of our solar system.

1. Can I access Roman Rabbitskin’s Solar System Walk?

Absolutely! The route is open to the public, allowing anyone interested to explore and experience the scale of our solar system.

2. Are the planets depicted accurately?

Yes, Roman Rabbitskin has taken great care to ensure that the distances and scales of the planets are accurately represented along the route. The pictures of the planets are also to scale, providing an immersive experience.

3. What are Roman’s plans for future improvements?

Roman plans to incorporate 3D models into the experience and include dwarf planets and comets along the route. These additions will further enrich the journey and expand the understanding of our solar system.