Filleann Xur le Roghnú Athnuachana Coimhthíocha agus Finscéalaithe

ByGabriel Botha

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
This weekend, Xur has made his appearance in Destiny 2 with a new selection of Exotic and Legendary-class items. As players continue their Season 22 adventure, Xur offers an opportunity to acquire new rolls of Exotic armor, a missed Exotic weapon, and other items to add to your collection.

To find Xur this week, head to Nessus and make your way to The Watcher’s Grave. Once you arrive, look for a large tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, and you’ll find Xur waiting for you.

For his weapon, Xur is offering the Crimson, an excellent hand cannon for your Kinetic slot. This powerful weapon fires a three-round burst and instantly reloads on precision kills. Hunters can pick up the Gemini Jester leg armor, Titans can grab the Helm of Saint-14 helmet, and Warlocks can purchase the Crown of Tempests helmet.

Xur is also offering the Xenology quest, which can be completed by participating in Vanguard Ops or winning Crucible and Gambit matches. By completing this quest, players can earn an Exotic Cipher, which can be used to obtain desired Exotics from Master Rahool.

In addition to the Exotic offerings, Xur has a variety of Legendary weapons and armor available for purchase. From grenade launchers to hand cannons, there is a range of options to suit different playstyles.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your arsenal and complete your collection. Visit Xur before he disappears on the weekly reset.

Foinsí:
– Bungie: [link]
– Destiny 2 Wiki: [link]

