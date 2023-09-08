Saol na Cathrach

Teicneolaíochtaí Nua agus Cumhacht AI a nochtadh

Nuacht

Faigheann comhla Deimhniú Raidió le haghaidh Tionscadal Crua-earraí Nua sa Chóiré Theas

ByRobert Andrew

Meán Fómhair 8, 2023
Faigheann comhla Deimhniú Raidió le haghaidh Tionscadal Crua-earraí Nua sa Chóiré Theas

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

Foinsí:
-

By Robert Andrew

Post ghaolmhara

Nuacht

Tionchar Nana-chatalaíoch ar an Tionscal Domhanda Teicneolaíochta: Tuarascáil Chuimsitheach

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023
Nuacht

Teorainneacha na Fisice: Daoine Dothuartha a Thuar

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nuacht

Nuashonrú Armored Core 6 1.002: Nótaí Paiste agus Athruithe Súgartha

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Chaill tú

teicneolaíocht

Athraigh Apple go USB-C ar iPhone 15: Bogadh Éigeantach, Ach le Sochair

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Sinséar: Leigheas Nádúrtha le haghaidh Constipation

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Mods le Tacú Oifigiúil Starfield ag Teacht in 2024

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teicneolaíocht

Gné Nua á Thástáil ar Instagram chun Postálacha Beatha a Chomhroinnt le Cairde Dún

Meán Fómhair 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments